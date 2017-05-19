.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Ba...

.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Bashir, Mali

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News24

Zimbabwe's transport minister has pooh-poohed news that the national carrier has been banned from Europe , arguing that only two planes are affected, it was reported on Thursday. That's not least because President Robert Mugabe always uses Air Zimbabwe AND his son-in-law Simba Chikore is the chief operations officer of the carrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC