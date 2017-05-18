Cholera kills two in Kenyan capital, five hospitalized: official
Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.
