Al-Shabab kill chief in Kenya's north...

Al-Shabab kill chief in Kenya's north; 2 police missing

A Kenyan official says gunmen suspected to be al-Shabaab Islamic extremists have killed an administrative chief in an attack in Kenya's north that left two Kenya police reservists missing Omar Jillo is among towns in the area under dusk to dawn curfew over insecurity caused by the al-Qaida linked affiliated al-Shabab militants. The other towns are Mandera, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo and Elwak.

