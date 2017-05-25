Al-Shabab IED kills five more Kenyan ...

Al-Shabab IED kills five more Kenyan police in third such bombing

Five police officers were killed Thursday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Kenya in an attack claimed by al-Shabab Islamists a day after nine police died in similar blasts. The officers had been deployed to the restive northeastern region to take part in an operation against the Somali-led militants after two separate roadside bombs on Wednesday.

