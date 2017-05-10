Africa: Kenyan Waiganjo Crowned Miss Geek Africa 2017

The University of Nairobi in Kenya student beat four other competitors in the final held on the sidelines of Transform Africa Summit 2017, to win the maiden edition of the continent's Miss Geek competition. Miss Geek Africa is a continental competition designed to inspire African girls to be part of solving the continent's challenges using technology and encourage them to choose a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math .

