3 police officers killed, 2 injured by bomb blast in Kenya
A Kenyan official says three police officers have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised bomb near Kenya's eastern border with Somalia. North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Wednesday the police vehicle was moving from Kula Police Post toward the Liboi border town.
