Women of Grace to host Kenyan missionary today

Women of Grace will meet at 9 a.m. today at Touch Heaven Church, 10 Skyline Drive. Today's special guest is Pastor Priscilla Mudenyo, wife of Bishop Vincent Wanga Mudenyo, from Touch Heaven Africa.

Chicago, IL

