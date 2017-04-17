What Uganda spends on Missions abroad

Uganda's embassy in Bujumbura is second to that in New York in terms of budget allocation, an analysis of the Foreign Affairs medium term expenditure framework book indicates. According to the book, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has allocated Shs8.9b to the Bujumbura Mission, coming second to New York with Shs18.b. They are followed by Washington, US , England , Belgium , Geneva, Switzerland , Italy , France and China budget allocations.

