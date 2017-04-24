US families receive Iran payouts, dec...

US families receive Iran payouts, decades after bombings

Economic sanctions have often been seen as a crude political tool with varying effectiveness in bending the will of governments, whether it was Cuba, North Korea or apartheid South Africa. But the continuing US sanctions against Iran have given some measure of personal satisfaction to dozens of American families who've begun to receive cash payments as compensation for the loss or maiming of loved ones in what the US has judged to be state-sponsored acts of terrorism.

Chicago, IL

