UPDATE 2-Kenya's Safaricom says technical fault hits services

Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed that it was working to fix a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide on Monday. Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , is Kenya's leading telecoms operator.

