Uganda: As Kenyan Academician Said - 'You're a Thief If You're Rich in This Country'
With the sudden burst of Hamis Kiggundu onto the scene as one of Uganda's top businesspersons, Kampala is rife with speculations over whether he actually owns the monies he is using to invest. With investments in some of Kampala's most prime locations, the young man's pockets must be deep.
