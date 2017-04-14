Turskera s Situma to miss game with Ulinzi

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker will miss the services of Captain James Situma but will have Vincent Omumbo and Hashim Sempala when the side takes on Ulinzi Stars Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru. Situma was issued with a red card in Sofapaka's two all draw last weekend while the duo missed the clash with Omumbo out with an injury while Sempala was out due to illness.

