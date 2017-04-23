The art of the working equine: Specia...

The art of the working equine: Special London showing to benefit charity

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Horsetalk

A private viewing of the work of an artist with a special connection to working donkeys in Africa is taking place in London next month. Equestrian and sporting art specialists the Osborne Studio Gallery in Knightsbridge is hosting the private view of work by British artist Walbeoffe and gallery director Geoffrey Hughes chose to support Brooke's work in Kenya because of a connection they both have to the country, and a love for animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horsetalk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,496,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC