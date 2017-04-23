The art of the working equine: Special London showing to benefit charity
A private viewing of the work of an artist with a special connection to working donkeys in Africa is taking place in London next month. Equestrian and sporting art specialists the Osborne Studio Gallery in Knightsbridge is hosting the private view of work by British artist Walbeoffe and gallery director Geoffrey Hughes chose to support Brooke's work in Kenya because of a connection they both have to the country, and a love for animals.
