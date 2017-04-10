Somalia: Police Issue Alert On Al Sha...

Somalia: Police Issue Alert On Al Shabaab Attack in Kenya

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenyan Security agents have been put on alert following reports that at least nine Kenyan terrorists who joined Al-Shabaab in Somalia could be headed back to the country to launch attacks. The Kenyans are moving back to the country following sustained attacks by the Kenya Defence Forces and Somalia National Army.

Chicago, IL

