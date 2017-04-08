Six family members die in road accide...

Six family members die in road accident in eastern Kenya

Six members of the same family died in a grisly road accident early Saturday when their saloon vehicle collided with a truck in Ruai area, about 25 km east of Nairobi. Area police officer Leonard Kimaiyo said the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in escaped with serious injuries and is admitted at the hospital but the lorry occupants were unhurt.

