Sharon Lokedi qualified for NCAA Nationals in the 10,000.

A four-time All-American on the track and the cross country trails, Lokedi inserted her name into the school record book for the third time with a career-best run in the 5,000 meters. She completed the 3.1-mile race in 16:00.60 to top Natalie Becker's three-year-old record by over 20 seconds.

