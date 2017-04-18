Sharon Lokedi qualified for NCAA Nati...

Sharon Lokedi qualified for NCAA Nationals in the 10,000.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

A four-time All-American on the track and the cross country trails, Lokedi inserted her name into the school record book for the third time with a career-best run in the 5,000 meters. She completed the 3.1-mile race in 16:00.60 to top Natalie Becker's three-year-old record by over 20 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC