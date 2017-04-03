Random breath tests illegal, Kenyan court rules
Kenyans can no longer be charged after a breathalyser test, after a bar owner argued they were ruining his business. Kenya has some of the most dangerous roads in the world, with 1,574 people dying in accidents in the first half of 2016 alone.
