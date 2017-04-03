Queen's Baton Relay departs Nigeria f...

Queen's Baton Relay departs Nigeria for Kenya

14 hrs ago

T he Queen's Baton Relay and the accompanying five-man team from the Commonwealth Games Association on Wednesday departed the country after a five-day tour of Lagos for Nairobi, Kenya aboard Kenya Airways KQ533. They will move from Nairobi to Tanzania.

