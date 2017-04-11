Qatar, Kenya sign deals to boost trade, cooperation

Nairobi: The HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, attended on Tuesday the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between both governments at the presidential palace in Nairobi. They attended the signing of a cooperation agreement in the field of education, higher education, scientific research and technology; a cooperation agreement in the cultural field; and a memorandum of understanding in tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.