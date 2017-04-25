President Kenyatta mourns late ex-Foreign Affairs Minister

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent messages of condolence to the late former Foreign Affairs Minister Fredrick Lawrence Munyua Waiyaki as well as 26 people who died in a road accident at Kambuu along the Nairobi - Mombasa highway Monday night. President Kenyatta described the late Waiyaki as an illustrious son of Kenya and a pioneer diplomat who played a leading role in laying the foundation for the country's post-independence development.

