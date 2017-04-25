President Kenyatta mourns late ex-For...

President Kenyatta mourns late ex-Foreign Affairs Minister

21 hrs ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent messages of condolence to the late former Foreign Affairs Minister Fredrick Lawrence Munyua Waiyaki as well as 26 people who died in a road accident at Kambuu along the Nairobi - Mombasa highway Monday night. President Kenyatta described the late Waiyaki as an illustrious son of Kenya and a pioneer diplomat who played a leading role in laying the foundation for the country's post-independence development.

Chicago, IL

