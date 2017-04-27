President Kenyatta: Jubilee has fulfi...

President Kenyatta: Jubilee has fulfilled pledge on free, fair and transparent nominations

12 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the Jubilee Party has lived up to its word to allow Kenyans to choose their representatives without interference on Thursday. He said the party overcame the logistical hitches experienced last week when the primaries were suspended, to conduct a record-setting free and fair nomination exercise.

