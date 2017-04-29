President Kenyatta breaks ground for ...

President Kenyatta breaks ground for 158 MW Olkaria V power project

2 hrs ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday broke ground for the construction of the Olkaria V power project which will produce 158 MW of electricity, strengthening his administration's resolve to ensure Kenya has sufficient electricity. The 'wellhead unit' is a unique technology developed by Kenyan engineers to harness geothermal power, which has reduced the duration between the first drilling of a well and installation of a geothermal plant from five years to two years.

Chicago, IL

