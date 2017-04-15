Police arrest two terror suspects
Police are holding two terror suspects, one arrested in Likoni, Mombasa and the other was arrested while trying to enter Mandera County. The first suspect Juma Mwango Athman was found with two grenades, ten rounds of ammunition and CDs with radical preaching.
