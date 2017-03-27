Mormons rejoice at announcement of ne...

Mormons rejoice at announcement of new temples in Utah, Idaho, Kenya, Philippines, Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Deseret News

When LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson made the announcement, Casey Paul Griffiths, bishop of the Harvest Hills 9th Ward, said everyone in the room screamed. "My wife was in a different part of the house and she thought we were watching a football game," Griffiths said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC