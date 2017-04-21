Marking Earth Day, Indigenous People Worldwide to Fight Corporate Forces
"If you want to take care of the forest, you need to invest in us-Indigenous peoples-because no one takes better care of the forest than we do." Indigenous people and allies around the world are mobilizing this Earth Day to demand respect for community land rights in the name of the climate, biodiversity, and human rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
