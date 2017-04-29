KWS nabs 2 suspects, recovers ivory in eastern Kenya
Kenyan wildlife authorities on Friday arrested two suspected ivory dealers in an operation in Kitui County in eastern part of the country. Kenya Wildlife Service said George Njeru Mutithi and Abdi Ibrahim Arow from northern Kenya were arrested in Tseikuru in an operation which saw 117 kilograms of ivory recovered.
