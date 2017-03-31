Key terror suspect Hussein Ali arrested

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the suspect, Ali Hussein Ali alias The Trusted One has links with ISIS, Al Shabaab and the Magafe Human Smuggling Network in Libya. The suspect was arrested together with two accomplices, Ibrahim Abasheikh Mukhtar and Abdi Mohamed Yusuf, during a joint operation carried out by security agents with assistance from foreign security agencies.

