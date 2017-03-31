Key terror suspect Hussein Ali arrested
In a statement, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the suspect, Ali Hussein Ali alias The Trusted One has links with ISIS, Al Shabaab and the Magafe Human Smuggling Network in Libya. The suspect was arrested together with two accomplices, Ibrahim Abasheikh Mukhtar and Abdi Mohamed Yusuf, during a joint operation carried out by security agents with assistance from foreign security agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC