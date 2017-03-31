Key terror suspect Hussein Ali arrested

Key terror suspect Hussein Ali arrested

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the suspect, Ali Hussein Ali alias The Trusted One has links with ISIS, Al Shabaab and the Magafe Human Smuggling Network in Libya. The suspect was arrested together with two accomplices, Ibrahim Abasheikh Mukhtar and Abdi Mohamed Yusuf, during a joint operation carried out by security agents with assistance from foreign security agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC