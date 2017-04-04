Kenya's college terror attack survivors reclaim hope after tragedy

Maureen Kanini has vivid memories of chaos and pandemonium that ensued after four heavily armed terrorists stormed into her university hostel at dawn only to hold innocent young souls to ransom for hours. Two years after the horrific terrorist attack at Garissa University where Kanini enrolled to pursue a major in Information Sciences, the 22 year old is still struggling to erase the macabre episode from her mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.