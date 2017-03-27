Kenya's budget paves way for Islamic ...

Kenya's budget paves way for Islamic finance

Read more: Reuters

April 3 Kenya's government has unveiled a package of initiatives under its latest budget to develop Islamic finance in the country, as part of efforts to mobilise local funds and set Nairobi as a regional hub for the sector. The moves could spur Kenya's decade-old Islamic banking sector and help the government fund infrastructure in a country where Muslims account for about 10 percent of the population of some 44 million.

