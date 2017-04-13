Kenya's bourse registers best turnove...

Kenya's bourse registers best turnover since January

Equity turnover at the Nairobi Securities Exchange hit 89 million shares worth 18.7 million U.S. dollars Thursday as the bourse registered its best trading day since January. The trading session was lifted by active trading of Safaricom, Kenya's leading telecom, moved 76.4 million shares to emerge the day's best trader at 0.19 dollars, a high of 0.6 percent.

