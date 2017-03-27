Kenyans force to tighten budgets as basics remain expensive
Kenyans have been forced to tighten their belts as the prices of basic goods, particularly foodstuffs and fuel, continue to soar, new data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows. Hard times bite as the cost of food, fuels, water and rent escalate, putting a strain on the budgets of the poor and middle class families.
