Kenyan soldiers kill Al-Shabaab comma...

Kenyan soldiers kill Al-Shabaab commander in southern Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenyan soldiers who are part of the African Union in Mission on Saturday killed Al-Shabaab commander Bashe Nure Hassan in a foiled attack at the Somalia army camp in southern Somalia. Kenya Defence Forces spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuoth said the militant group's commander was killed when the terrorists launched an attack at the Somalia National Army location adjacent to the AMISOM/KDF defences at Kuday, which is a key port town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC