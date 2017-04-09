Kenyan soldiers kill Al-Shabaab commander in southern Somalia

Kenyan soldiers who are part of the African Union in Mission on Saturday killed Al-Shabaab commander Bashe Nure Hassan in a foiled attack at the Somalia army camp in southern Somalia. Kenya Defence Forces spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuoth said the militant group's commander was killed when the terrorists launched an attack at the Somalia National Army location adjacent to the AMISOM/KDF defences at Kuday, which is a key port town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.