Kenyan soldiers kill Al-Shabaab commander in southern Somalia
Kenyan soldiers who are part of the African Union in Mission on Saturday killed Al-Shabaab commander Bashe Nure Hassan in a foiled attack at the Somalia army camp in southern Somalia. Kenya Defence Forces spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuoth said the militant group's commander was killed when the terrorists launched an attack at the Somalia National Army location adjacent to the AMISOM/KDF defences at Kuday, which is a key port town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC