Kenyan soldiers kill 15 Al-Shabaab militants in Somali operation
Kenyan soldiers on Monday killed 15 Al-Shabaab terrorists and injured several others in an attack in southern Somalia near the border with Kenya. Kenya Defence Forces spokesman Joseph Owuoth said KDF soldiers operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia had identified an Al-Shabaab terrorist camp west of Catamaa, about 104 km from the border town of El-Wak, Gedo region.
