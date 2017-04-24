Kenyan Ruling Party Reattempts Primary Elections After Chaos

Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party will try again to select candidates for August elections after abandoning a chaotic process last week that analysts said may be a harbinger of upheaval during the national vote. The process that President Uhuru Kenyatta's party began on April 21 will restart Monday after being marred by inadequate ballot papers, violent stand-offs and allegations of rigging, Kenyan newspapers including the Nairobi-based Daily Nation reported.

