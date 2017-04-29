Kenyan police say 2 killed, 63 arrested during party primaries
Kenyan police said Saturday only two people were killed and 63 others arrested for various electoral offences in the hotly contested primary elections across the East African nation. Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett said between April 23-24, only 24 cases were recorded in different counties in which the primaries took place.
