Kenyan police nab two terror suspects...

Kenyan police nab two terror suspects, seize grenades

18 min ago

Kenyan police said on Saturday that they were interrogating two terror suspects who were arrested on Friday in the coastal town of Kwale and northeast border town of Mandera near the Somali border. Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said during the two operations, security officers also recovered two grenades and some bullets.

