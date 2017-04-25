Kenyan farmers rejoice amid rise in coffee prices
New dawn is slowly setting in Kenya's coffee industry as local and global prices continue to rise and the country's sustained efforts to enforce new reforms and consolidating traditional markets and sourcing for new ones. The initiatives being pursued have therefore boosted farmers' morale to increase production and quality in order to earn premium prices in the global market.
