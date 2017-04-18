Kenya: Woman Killed, Cremated Nine-Month-Old Son, Court Told
A woman has been charged with killing her nine-month-old son then cremating the body at Nairobi's Uhuru Park using torn clothes. Ms Margaret Nduta who spoke uncontrollably in court alleged she opted to cremate the body of her son, Said Hassan Juma Karanja, since she had no money for funeral expenses.
