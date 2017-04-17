Kenya: Will Criminal Past Affect Poli...

Kenya: Will Criminal Past Affect Politicians in the Polls?

8 hrs ago

All eyes will be on vetting agencies to prove that the elusive adherence to the integrity code among politicians will at least be implemented in the upcoming elections. From the famous Chapter Six of the Constitution, aspirants were supposed to pass a tough integrity test which among others them be honest, not to have abused office or misused public resources.

Chicago, IL

