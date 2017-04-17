Kenya: We Want Condoms and The Pill, ...

Kenya: We Want Condoms and The Pill, Teens Say

Kenyan teenagers want to be taught how to use contraceptives, including condoms, oral pills and injectables, as part of sexuality education in school and at home. Because they are already sexually active, they also want to know where to get these products so as to protect themselves against sexually transmitted diseases and prevent unwanted pregnancies.

