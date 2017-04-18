Kenya: US Doctor Accused of Cutting Girls' Genitals Has Children In Nairobi School
A link to Kenya emerged on Tuesday in the case of a US doctor charged with violating a law prohibiting the practice of female genital cutting. Federal prosecutors argued in a Detroit courtroom that Dr Jumana Nagarwala, 44, should be denied bail due to risk of flight stemming from her ties to Kenya and India.
