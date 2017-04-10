Kenya: UK Issues Travel Warning for E...

Kenya: UK Issues Travel Warning for Election Period

The British government has advised its nationals in Kenya to avoid large gatherings during the electioneering period, in a travel warning updated on Wednesday. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised British citizens living in Kenya to be vigilant as aspirants compete for slots during party nominations.

