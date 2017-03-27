Kenya: Tricks of Kenya's Most Infamou...

Kenya: Tricks of Kenya's Most Infamous Con Artists

Read more: AllAfrica.com

That a former chief magistrate is one of the people who fell for a recently exposed investment scheme that saw Kenyans conned of at least Sh500 million all but justifies a remark made by French writer Franois de La Rochefoucauld: "The intellect is always fooled by the heart". Going by the way the Simple Homes concept was marketed, it is not hard to tell why any heart would be made to overrule the brightest of minds -- even that of a former magistrate like Joyce Manyasi whose duties largely included determining the fate of those accused of breaking the law.

Chicago, IL

