Kenya to receive increased flow of Saudi investments

1 hr ago

Over 30 Saudi investors led by Saudi Arabia's Commerce and Investment Minister Majed Bin Abdulla Alqassabi expressed their growing appetite to invest in the country, noting the improved business environment created by the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration. The Saudi investors spoke at State House Nairobi Wednesday, at a meeting that saw the signing of an MOU on cooperation in paint distribution and retail manufacturing between the Akkad Systems Limited of Kenya and the Kingdom Paints Company of Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

