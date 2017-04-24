Kenya: Time for Raila Party to Pick Its Candidates for Nairobi
Orange Democratic Movement nominations kick off in Nairobi on Sunday with fireworks expected at the constituency and ward levels after Governor Evans Kidero was given direct ticket since he did not have a challenger. Senate aspirant Gabriel Bukachi will also seat pretty as he waits to take on Jubilee's Johnson Sakaja after he sailed through unopposed.
