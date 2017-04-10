Kenya: Thimlich Ohinga, the Unique 600-Year Old Site
Thimlich Ohinga, an archaeological site in Migori County some 180km southwest of Kisumu City, is an important historical landmark in East Africa but is barely known beyond the immediate vicinity. Built in the 14th century, Thimlich Ohinga is one of the few examples of the early defensive savannah architecture that became a traditional style across East Africa.
