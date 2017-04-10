Kenya: The Week That Was

The political week in Kenya began with all eyes on the National Super Alliance, in which a sometimes-tense coalition has to come to some agreement about who they will put forward as a presidential candidate for the August 8 elections. At first it looked like they might make an announcement, but no agreement was reached .

Chicago, IL

