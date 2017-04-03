Kenya: The Cult-Like Gaza Gang and Ho...

Kenya: The Cult-Like Gaza Gang and How It Terrorises Nairobi Residents

It is a case of untold suffering for residents of Kayole under the hands of ruthless criminal gang called Gaza, whose ideology is cult-like and draws inspiration from a jailed Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel, who is serving a life sentence for killing his associate. From women to children and even security agencies, no person has been spared from the wrath of the youthful gang members, who are usually armed and will pull the trigger at any slight provocation.

Chicago, IL

