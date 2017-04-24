Kenya: Sonko Beats Kenneth in Jubilee's Nairobi Governorship Race

Senator Sonko got 138, 185 votes against Peter Kenneth's 62, 504 and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru's 7, 654 votes; in 17 constituencies. In the senatorial race, Mr Johnson Sakaja is leading with 106, 469 in 14 constituencies, Richard Kavemba is second with 10, 729 and Mr Badi Ali third with 9, 079.

