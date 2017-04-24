Kenya: Sonko Beats Kenneth in Jubilee...

Kenya: Sonko Beats Kenneth in Jubilee's Nairobi Governorship Race

Senator Sonko got 138, 185 votes against Peter Kenneth's 62, 504 and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru's 7, 654 votes; in 17 constituencies. In the senatorial race, Mr Johnson Sakaja is leading with 106, 469 in 14 constituencies, Richard Kavemba is second with 10, 729 and Mr Badi Ali third with 9, 079.

Chicago, IL

