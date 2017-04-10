Kenya: Singer Jaguar Charged Over Dea...

Kenya: Singer Jaguar Charged Over Deaths of Two in Road Crash

8 hrs ago

Renowned Kenyan musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, has been charged in a Baricho court, Kirinyaga County, over the deaths of two people in a road crash. He was brought to court under tight security and taken straight to the dock to answer two charges of causing death by careless driving.

Chicago, IL

